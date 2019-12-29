|
Donald J. Malik, age 82, passed away on Wednesday, December 25, 2019 with his family by his side in San Antonio, Texas. He was born February 15, 1937 to Mary and Frank Malik in Cleveland, Ohio. Donald was "Dad" to his children, "Papa" to his grandchildren, and most recently "Papa the Great" to his great granddaughter. He is preceded in death by his wife of 46 years Merium Malik and son in law Jim Hanson. Donald is survived by children Mary Kaye Malik, Anne Hanson, and Robert J. Malik (Christine); grandchildren Travis Hanson (Lindsay), Caitlyn Clark (Sterling), Ashley Klesges (Josh) and Aaron Malik; great grandchild Parker Jean Hanson; brother Dennis Malik (Jean); sister Judy Williams; as well as extended family members and a lifetime of friends.ROSARY SUNDAY, DECEMBER 29, 2019 6:00 P.M. ST. HELENA'S CATHOLIC CHURCH 14714 EDGEMONT STREETMASS OF THE RESURRECTION MONDAY, DECEMBER 30, 20191:00 P.M. ST. HELENA'S CATHOLIC CHURCH 14714 EDGEMONT STREETEntombment will follow in Holy Cross Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Helena's Catholic Church or the Society of St. Vincent de Paul. You are invited to sign the Guestbook atwww.porterloring.com
Published in Express-News on Dec. 29, 2019