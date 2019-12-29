San Antonio Express-News Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Porter Loring Mortuary North
2102 N. Loop 1604 East
San Antonio, TX 78232
(210) 495-8221
Rosary
Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019
6:00 PM
ST. HELENA'S CATHOLIC CHURCH
14714 EDGEMONT STREET
View Map
Funeral Mass
Monday, Dec. 30, 2019
1:00 PM
ST. HELENA'S CATHOLIC CHURCH
14714 EDGEMONT STREET
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Donald J. Malik
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Donald J. Malik


1937 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Donald J. Malik Obituary

Donald J. Malik, age 82, passed away on Wednesday, December 25, 2019 with his family by his side in San Antonio, Texas. He was born February 15, 1937 to Mary and Frank Malik in Cleveland, Ohio. Donald was "Dad" to his children, "Papa" to his grandchildren, and most recently "Papa the Great" to his great granddaughter. He is preceded in death by his wife of 46 years Merium Malik and son in law Jim Hanson. Donald is survived by children Mary Kaye Malik, Anne Hanson, and Robert J. Malik (Christine); grandchildren Travis Hanson (Lindsay), Caitlyn Clark (Sterling), Ashley Klesges (Josh) and Aaron Malik; great grandchild Parker Jean Hanson; brother Dennis Malik (Jean); sister Judy Williams; as well as extended family members and a lifetime of friends.

ROSARY SUNDAY, DECEMBER 29, 2019 6:00 P.M. ST. HELENA'S CATHOLIC CHURCH 14714 EDGEMONT STREET

MASS OF THE

RESURRECTION MONDAY,

DECEMBER 30, 2019

1:00 P.M. ST. HELENA'S CATHOLIC CHURCH 14714 EDGEMONT STREET

Entombment will follow in Holy Cross Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Helena's Catholic Church or the Society of St. Vincent de Paul. You are invited to sign the Guestbook at

www.porterloring.com

Arrangements with

Published in Express-News on Dec. 29, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Donald J.'s passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Porter Loring Mortuary North
Download Now