|
|
July 13, 1929 - August 10, 2019
It is with sad hearts we share the news that our father, Donald James Gibson, born on July 13, 1929 in Flint, MI, passed away on August 10, 2019 at age 89 in San Antonio, TX.
Dad spent his childhood in Chambers, NE. He was raised on the family farm and so loved the animals and working the land.
He attended his primary schooling in Chambers, grad- uating from Chambers High School where he played football and basketball.
After high school, dad continued his education and obtained a teaching certificate from the State of Nebraska. This allowed him to teach in the rural one-room schools. He would live with a farm family that had children attending the school during the school year.
After teaching two years, dad joined the Air Force where he was trained in electrical engin- eering, radar units specifically. He rose to the rank of Staff Sargent as an instructor on radar field repair at Lowry Air Force Base outside of Denver, CO. He often joked the Koreans never invaded Colorado on his watch!
Dad used his military engineering training to move on to a long career with IBM as a Customer Service Engineer installing, maintaining and repairing large mainframe computers. His 36 years of service began in Houston, TX, moved on to College Station, TX, finally moving to the San Antonio, TX office, where he retired.
He enjoyed the variety and travel the job offered.
Once retired, dad travelled the country with his Airstream. He visited natural and historical locations from sea to sea. He also got to farm again, raising a small herd of cattle on his son's farm. Nothing made dad happier than being in the sunshine with the animals at the farm.
Dad was preceded in death by his parents, Lloyd and Winnie Gibson of O'Neill, NE, and his second wife, Dolly Gibson of San Antonio, TX. He is survived by his sister, Marie Farrier of O'Neill, NE, his first wife, Marie Gibson, their three children, Carla Kayser, David Gibson of Somerset, TX, Wendy Gibson and his two grandsons, Jason Hudson of Austin, TX, and Chase Gibson of Somerset, TX.
The family will hold a memorial celebration of dad's life at the place he loved most, David Gibson's farm in Somerset, TX. Friends and family are welcome to join us on Saturday, April 20th at 2:00 p.m.
We will be gathered at "The Gibson Ranch" located at 597 Hartung Lane, Somerset, TX 78069. Please contact Carla Kayser at 210-478-1809 for directions. Drinks and food will be served. Please arrive with your stories of dad to share. Dress is casual, as you are at a farm!
A memorial service will be held for dad near Memorial Day in Nebraska. He will be interred at the Chambers Cemetery in Chambers, NE. Details to follow with specific dates and times of this service.
Published in Express-News on Apr. 14, 2019