April 4, 1929 - July 21, 2019
Donald James Jungman, age 90, of San Marcos, Texas, passed away Sunday, July 21, 2019 in the early morning hours with his daughter by his side and under the care of Brookdale Hospice. Donald was born April 4, 1929 in Los Angeles, California to Bill (William) and Tillie (Clotilda Ahr) Jungman. His father left Texas to find work but returned when Donald was two years old.
Don grew up in La Coste and Rio Medina, graduating from St. Louis High School. He loved playing and coaching baseball.
He fondly remembers hitting an "inside the park" homerun with the bases loaded for the Rio Medina Tigers in 1950 to beat the D'Hanis Pirates. As a "lefty" he made a great first baseman.
After graduating from high school, he worked as the manager of the Ed Steves & Sons Lumber Yard in San Antonio. He enlisted in the Army in 1951 and served until December of 1952.
On November 14, 1953, he married Elvira Helen Zinsmeyer in Our Lady of Grace Catholic Church in La Coste. After their marriage, they moved to San Antonio where he worked as a carpenter. He loved to fish, hunt, garden, attend his grand- children's sporting events, and watch the Spurs.
Donald and Elvira were members of St. Luke's Parish in San Antonio for fifty-three years where he was a Life-Time member and former Club President (1978-1980) of the St. Luke's Men's Club. He joined the SLMC in 1974 and for many years was very active in the annual Wild Game Dinner planning and preparations, serving eight times as Chairman/Co-Chairman. He helped the men's club raise over $100,000 to assist needy programs. Don used his family's German recipe for venison sausage that was served at the annual wild game dinners. The sausage was made, for many years, at his parent's Castroville home and legend has it, a few cases of beer were consumed during the event.
Don was also responsible for several homes built for Habitat Humanity in San Antonio. He was a member of St. Louis Men's Society in Castroville for seventy years.
Don was preceded in death by his parents, Bill and Tillie Jungman; wife, Elvira Zinsmeyer Jungman; brother and sister-in-law, Tom and Barbara Jungman; brother-in-law, Sylvan Stein; sisters-in-law and their spouses, Clarissa Donahue Ashley (Paul Donahue) and (John Ashley) and Mary Magdalene Haegelin (Marvin).
Survivors include his three daughters and sons-in-law, Nancy & Monte Nusbaum, Brenda & Dan O'Leary, and Diane & Tom Freeman; eight grandchildren, Joshua David Nusbaum (Abby), Jessica Lyn Nusbaum, Vanessa Joy Seale (Brian), Megan Jo O'Leary, Sean William Joseph O'Leary, Aaron Kenneth Freeman (Kahala), Shannon Helen Bauer (Trent), and Ryan Donald Freeman; five great grandchildren, Emerson Cooper Nusbaum, Emma Rose Nusbaum, EllaMay Grace Nusbaum, Kayla Leann Seale, and Blake Helene Bauer; sister, Marilyn Stein and numerous nieces and nephews. He will be greatly missed by his family and friends.
Visitation will be Sunday, July 28, 2019 at 4:00 pm, with the Holy Rosary recited at 6:00 pm at the Tondre-Guinn Funeral Home in Castroville, Texas. The Mass of the Resurrection will be Monday, July 29, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at Our Lady of Grace Catholic Church, 15825 Bexar Street, La Coste, Texas. Interment will follow at Our Lady of Grace Catholic Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, gifts may be given to the or the Silver and Black Give Back, nonprofit of Spurs Sports & Entertainment, empowering youth.
Published in Express-News on July 26, 2019