OCTOBER 24, 1949 - FEBRUARY 17, 2019
"A RENAISSANCE MAN FOR THE AQUARIAN RENAISSANCE"
DONJON was a Nature Lover, A Cat Lover, An Athlete, A Scholar, A Musician, An ARTIST, A Writer, A Poet, A Gnostic and A Theosophist!
Born in Willard, Ohio his family moved to Gila Bend, Arizona when he was eleven years old. After graduating High School he moved to San Antonio, Texas, where he used to spend his summers visiting Granny!
He attended San Antonio College, University of Texas Austin, Trinity University and University of Texas San Antonio.
He earned a Bachelor of Arts Degree from Trinity University in 1973 where he studied Painting and Drawing! He earned his Masters of Fine Arts Degree from U.T.S.A. in 1978 where he studied Sculpture and Printmaking!
He was active in the San Antonio Art Scene being an original member of the Performance Art Group KI FLOW TURTLE. He was member of the influential and pivotal Art Group The MUTT CUBISTS who went on to open their own gallery known as S.A.M.O.M.A.- San Antonio Museum of Modern Art, unarguably the first modern art gallery in town, paving the way for the Blue Star Complex, Shown-Davenport Gallery and others that followed in the wake of S.A.M.O.M.A.!
His additional art credits are too numerous to list!
As a musician, Don played drums and sang with the "#2 Dinners"! He was the vocalist and front man for the rock band "Ultra". And, he was the Front Man and Vocalist for the electronic experimental performance art band "Batteries Not Included" among other musical endeavors!
A voracious reader and student of philosophy Don was a scholar of the Dadaist Modern Art Movement and Surrealism. As well as a Student of Gurdjieff and Rudolph Steiner. And, past President of the San Antonio Lodge of the Theosophical Society in America.
Don was preceded in death by his beloved Granny, Betty Metcalf; his Mother Frances Evans Imhoff, Step-Father Richard Imhoff, father Donald John Evans and sister Linda Imhoff.
He is survived by his wife Felicia Martinez Evans, Sisters, Fritz Evans, Vicky Kupec, Patricia Imhoff, brother Michael Robert Imhoff, sister- in-law Missy Imhoff, nephew Mario Castaneda, niece Tasha Miller, ex wife Cheri McClellan Evans and other extended family members.
Service will be held Saturday, March 2, 2019 at 11:11 a.m. at UNITY Church of San Antonio, 1723 W. Lawndale Court, San Antonio, Texas 78210. Reception following immediately at church hall.
GONE BUT NEVER FORGOTTEN!
Published in Express-News on Feb. 28, 2019