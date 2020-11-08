1/1
DONALD L. WILLIAMS
1938 - 2020
Donald L. Williams went to be with our Lord on October 15, 2020. He was born on March 19, 1938 to Norvil H. Williams and Pauline Wood. He is preceded in death by his parents and brothers, David and Tomboy Williams. He is survived by his loving wife, Janice Upton Williams; daughter, Donna Leigh Williams-Barker; granddaughter, Payton Leigh Nicole Barker; brother, Jay Williams (Jeannine); stepchildren, Craig Rosenstein (Martha) and Kerry McMillan (Bruce); step grandchildren, Joshua, Nathan, Jacqulyn Rosenstein, Ramzi and Kaitlyn and Marin McMillan; brother-in-law, Terry Upton (Betty); and many nieces and nephews. He was known to his grandchildren as "Papa Willie" and "Donnie".

Don graduated from Harlandale High School and did a brief stint in the US Navy. He worked at GPM, went into sales and then opened his own business, Don Williams Transmission and Exhaust. His motto was, "Guarantee you'll leave smiling". Don was an avid outdoorsman and enjoyed spending time with family and friends.

The family would like to thank Dr. Napoleon Puente, Three Oaks Hospice, San Antonio Hospice, and Helping Our Seniors for their compassion and care.

A celebration of life will be held at a later date. To leave a note for the family, visit www.meadowlawn.net and select Obituaries.




Published in Express-News on Nov. 8, 2020.
