February 15, 1938 - March 8, 2019
On March 8, 2019 Donald Lackey of La Vernia, Texas passed away at home surrounded by his loving family. Donald was born on February 15, 1938 in San Antonio to Jacob and Mary Carns, whom have preceded him in death. He is survived by his wife of over 57 Years Lorraine (Migura) Lackey; his children, Kathleen Pearson (David), Valerie Pope, and Mike Lackey (Marla); grandchildren, Joshua Pearson, Zachary Pearson, Micayla Pearson, Allison Pope, Julia Pope, Natalie Lackey, Nathan Lackey, and Samuel and Daniel Lackey; great grandson, Adrian Townsend. A visitation will be held Thursday, March 14, 2019, 5:00pm-8:00pm with a Rosary Vigil at 7:00pm, at Finch Funeral Chapel, La Vernia, Texas.
FUNERAL MASS
Friday, March 15, 2019
10:00 A.M.
Holy Name Catholic Church
Interment will follow at Holy Cross Catholic Cemetery in San Antonio. Father Martin Parayno will perform the services. If desired, memorial contributions may be made in Donald's name to the Holy Name Catholic Church Grotto Fund, 3814 Nash Blvd., San Antonio, Texas 78223.
Published in Express-News on Mar. 13, 2019