Saturday, May 25, 2019
10:00 AM
Northern Oaks Church of Christ
17435 Redland Rd
San Antonio, TX
September 24, 1933 - May 21, 2019
Donald Lee Crook, Sr. was born on September 24, 1933. He worked as a coach in numerous Texas cities and was principal of Five Palms Elementary. He was devoted to God and his family. He was active in sports at all levels up until his death on May 21, 2019 from pneumonia.
He is survived by his loving wife of 59 years, Ann Pope Crook, sons Donald Lee Crook, Jr. and Brent Crook, granddaughters Jessica Crook and Danielle Kazlow, grandsons Tanner Crook and Joey Van Buskirk, and daughter- in- law Dee Crook.

F uneral service May 25, 2019 at 10am, Northern Oaks Church of Christ, 17435 Redland Rd, San Antonio, TX. Donations in lieu of flowers to Medina Children's Home.
