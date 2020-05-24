DONALD LEROY SANDS
Donald L. Sands died on April 4, 2020 at the age of 89.Don was born in Evansville, Wisconsin, the eldest child of Willis and Elsie Sands. He enlisted in the United States Air Force in 1948 completing four years of military service and 33 years in Civil Service with the U.S.A.F. Security Service. As a part-time" Gentleman Rancher" for 32 years he enjoyed raising cattle and restoring old John Deere tractors.He never met a stranger and enjoyed all aspects of life with his family and many friends. He was preceded in death by his parents Willis and Elsie Sands; his first wife of 37 years Dorothy Notzon Sands; brother Ronald Sands and sister Ruth Ann Schneider. Survivors include his loving wife of 29 years, Nancy King Sands; his children: Kenneth Sands (Teresa), Janet Campbell (George), Joan Dauer (Ronnie), Geoffery Sands (Kathy) and Mark Krisak (Kimberly).Don is also survived by his grandchildren: Michele Campbell, Brian Campbell, Kristopher Sands, Matthew Sands, Sarah Sands, Lauren Roswold, Tyler Dauer, Luke Sands, Kenton Sands and Benjamin Sands. As well as his great grandchildren: Seth Sands, Shane Sands, Elaina Campbell, Jonathan Campbell and Andrew Campbell.His brothers Jerry Sands (Linda), Gary Sands and sister-in-law Emerald Sands. Along with numerous nieces, nephews, and other family members and a host of friends. Don's interment was April, 10, 2020 at Mission Park South Cemetery.Memorial remembrances may be made to the Bulverde United Methodist Church or the American Diabetes Association.Due to COVID-19 and social distancing restrictions, a Celebration of Life will be held when permitted.


