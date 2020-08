CHAPLAIN (COL)R DONALD R. SATHER, 15 March 1927-13 August 2020. A long time former San Antonio resident, CH Sather died at home in Denver, CO.

He is survived by his wife Kay, and sons Larry and Dale. A memorial service will be held when circumstances permit and burial will take place in Arlington National Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to Northeast Senior Assistance, 2903 Nacogdoches Rd. San Antonio 78217 or the charity of your choice.