Home

POWERED BY

Services
Trinity Baptist Church
319 E Mulberry Ave
San Antonio, TX 78212
Memorial service
Wednesday, Apr. 10, 2019
2:00 PM
Trinity Baptist Church
319 E Mulberry
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Donald Crane
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Donald Reed Crane


1945 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Donald Reed Crane Obituary
April 23, 1945 - April 1, 2019
Donald Reed Crane Sr. from Corpus Christi, TX went to be with the Lord at the age of 73. He was preceded in death by his parents, Clifton and Ruth Crane. Donald is survived and missed by his brother John Crane, wife Renee; his children, Reed Crane and Jana Crane; and grandchildren Jillian Crane and Bryce Crane; and many other dear friends and family.

Don loved Jesus, his church and his friends and family. He was a dreamer, the consummate salesman, loved the outdoors and hunting and fishing, never met a stranger and was always trying to pull your leg. He persevered through many challenges in life but always kept his chin up. He would always try to make you smile and his favorite line at the doc was that he was allergic to steel needles. He truly was a unique person that made the world around him brighter.

A memorial service with reception will be held on April 10th at 2pm at Trinity Baptist Church, 319 E Mulberry, SA, TX 78212. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Trinity Baptist Church.
Published in Express-News on Apr. 7, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.