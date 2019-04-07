|
April 23, 1945 - April 1, 2019
Donald Reed Crane Sr. from Corpus Christi, TX went to be with the Lord at the age of 73. He was preceded in death by his parents, Clifton and Ruth Crane. Donald is survived and missed by his brother John Crane, wife Renee; his children, Reed Crane and Jana Crane; and grandchildren Jillian Crane and Bryce Crane; and many other dear friends and family.
Don loved Jesus, his church and his friends and family. He was a dreamer, the consummate salesman, loved the outdoors and hunting and fishing, never met a stranger and was always trying to pull your leg. He persevered through many challenges in life but always kept his chin up. He would always try to make you smile and his favorite line at the doc was that he was allergic to steel needles. He truly was a unique person that made the world around him brighter.
A memorial service with reception will be held on April 10th at 2pm at Trinity Baptist Church, 319 E Mulberry, SA, TX 78212. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Trinity Baptist Church.
Published in Express-News on Apr. 7, 2019