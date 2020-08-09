Donald Richard Harborth, born on July 26, 1955 went to be with the Lord on Friday, July 17, 2020 at the age of 64. Donnie was a beloved husband, son, brother, father, gramps, uncle, nephew, cousin and a loyal friend. Donnie was preceded in passing by his parents Cleburne (Cowboy) and Velma Harborth. Donnie leaves behind the love of his life, Terri of 22 years of marriage, his children Laura Rodmaker and husband Scott, Tommy Canada and wife Tiffany, his three precious grandchildren: Hunter, Lane and Shaylee. His sister Jeana Berban, numerous nieces, nephews, and many loving family members. Donnie had an abundance of friends. He knew no stranger, everybody he met became his friend within minutes, and he was known everywhere he went. Donnie graduated in 1973 from Highlands High school and was a member of Highland Park Lutheran Church and Highland Social Club.

Donnie prided himself in his work as a Pressman at the San Antonio Express-News where he retired after 28 years. Donnie was an avid bowler, he enjoyed traveling all over the country with his friends, and he participated in 38 USBC National Tournaments. He also enjoyed bowling in the Hoinke Classic in Cincinnati, Ohio. He enjoyed many years of 9-pin bowling at Highland Social Club and other Clubs in the surrounding counties. Donnie was loved by all and will be greatly missed. It saddens our hearts that seating is so limited due to the Covid-19 restrictions. Please join Donnie's Memorial Service virtually at 2 o'clock on Saturday, August 15, 2020 by Facebook Live Stream at Sunset Funeral Home (San Antonio, TX) In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to The American Heart Association.