|
|
Donald H. Sorrells, age 85, of San Antonio, TX died Tuesday March 3, 2020.
He graduated from Breckenridge High School in 1953. He spent most of his career in the insurance industry and spent 30 years at USAA working his way up from a photographer to a litigation supervisor. After his retirement in the early 90's, he consulted with other independent insurance companies whosought out his lifetime of expertise and maintained close connections with his long term associates.
One of nine children, family was always a priority and he devoted his life to nurturing and caring for those he loved.
He cherished his friends and maintained close ties with colleagues and his weekly "breakfast bunch" up until the last weeks of his life.
He was preceded in death by his parents, James Lee Sorrells and Ethel Fuller Sorrells. Don was a devoted husband and loving father, stepfather, grandfather and uncle and will be dearly missed.
He is survived by his wife of 30 years, Waynette Watts Sorrells; daughter Lisa Sorrells of Portland, OR; daughter and son-in-law Jennifer and David Covington of Houston, TX; and stepdaughters Melinda and Laurie Welch of San Antonio, TX; grandchildren Erin and
Kindon Smith, Will, Jonathan and Kayleigh Covington and Thomas Welch and a host of nieces, nephews and dear friends.SERVICES
Funeral services will be held at Mission Park Funeral Chapels North at 3401 Cherry Ridge Drive, San Antonio, TX, 78230, on Saturday March 7, 2020 at 3:00 pm.
The family requests in lieu of flowers, donations be made to Amedisys Hospice Foundation or the .
Published in Express-News on Mar. 6, 2020