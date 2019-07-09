|
November 26, 1935 - July 6, 2019
Donald Thomas Roberts passed away on July 6, 2019 in San Antonio, Texas. Born on November 26, 1935, in Llano, Texas, to Bruce Mabry Roberts and Virgie Viola Stapp, Mr. Roberts was preceded in death by his son, Bruce Roberts; and sister, Virginia Roberts. He is survived by his loving wife of 58 years, Diane Dalton Roberts; daughter, Kari Roberts; and grandchildren Jacob and Elle Sackmann. In addition to an unparalleled work ethic, Don had a unique talent for repairing items, which he parlayed into a career as an auto mechanic for over fifty years. A talented hunter and competitive rifleman, during his service with The Old Guard in the U.S. Army, Don was an avid fisherman; he and Diane enjoyed a second home with friends and family, in Rockport, TX, for over twenty years.
SERVICES
A Memorial Service will be held on Thursday, July 11, 2019 at 12:00pm at Mission Park Funeral Chapels North. Inurnment will be at Ft. Sam Houston National Cemetery at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to a .
For personal acknowledgement, you may sign the online guestbook at www.missionparks.com in the Tributes section.
Published in Express-News on July 9, 2019