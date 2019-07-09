Home

POWERED BY

Services
Mission Park Funeral Chapel - North
3401 Cherryridge
San Antonio, TX 78230
(210) 349-1414
Resources
More Obituaries for Donald Roberts
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Donald Thomas Roberts

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Donald Thomas Roberts Obituary
November 26, 1935 - July 6, 2019
Donald Thomas Roberts passed away on July 6, 2019 in San Antonio, Texas. Born on November 26, 1935, in Llano, Texas, to Bruce Mabry Roberts and Virgie Viola Stapp, Mr. Roberts was preceded in death by his son, Bruce Roberts; and sister, Virginia Roberts. He is survived by his loving wife of 58 years, Diane Dalton Roberts; daughter, Kari Roberts; and grandchildren Jacob and Elle Sackmann. In addition to an unparalleled work ethic, Don had a unique talent for repairing items, which he parlayed into a career as an auto mechanic for over fifty years. A talented hunter and competitive rifleman, during his service with The Old Guard in the U.S. Army, Don was an avid fisherman; he and Diane enjoyed a second home with friends and family, in Rockport, TX, for over twenty years.

SERVICES

A Memorial Service will be held on Thursday, July 11, 2019 at 12:00pm at Mission Park Funeral Chapels North. Inurnment will be at Ft. Sam Houston National Cemetery at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to a .

For personal acknowledgement, you may sign the online guestbook at www.missionparks.com in the Tributes section.
Published in Express-News on July 9, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Mission Park Funeral Chapel - North
Download Now