Born September 17, 1990, Trey went to be with our lord on November 16. 2019. While we mourn his passing, we also celebrate his life. Trey loved his family above all else and wanted a life where he was always near his loved ones. He leaves us all with memories full of love and laughter.
Trey was preceded in death by his grandmother, Mary Garza Leonard. He is survived by his parents, Donald and Lisa Leonard; sister, Brianna Leonard, and her fiancé, Nick Kelly. Grandparents are Gary and Judy Scott and Joe and Cherrie Steen. He is also survived by many aunts, uncles, cousins and friends who will greatly miss him.
Trey graduated from Churchill High School and attended UTSA. He loved playing basketball and working out as well as engaging in outdoor activities. He was an avid Spurs and Cowboys fan and enjoyed watching games with family and friends.
Trey was passionate about animals and for those who wish to honor his memory, the family suggests the Animal Defense League of Texas, 11300 Nacogdoches, SAT, 78217.
Visitation will be held at Sunset Funeral Home, 1701 Austin Hwy., SAT, 78218 on November 24, 2019 at 1:00 pm, with funeral service to be held at 2:00.
Published in Express-News on Nov. 22, 2019