Donald "Don" Wayne Sadler died peacefully at home on 12.17.19 in Universal City at the age of 75.
Don is survived by his wife, Linda Harvey Sadler; children, Dawna Haug and husband Kevin Haug Sr., Justin Sadler and fiancé Shanna Limas, Brian Strickland, Heather Combs, and Michael Strickland; siblings, Barbara Sadler Stautzenberger and husband Emery Stautzenberger; grandchildren Kiera, Kaylee, Kevin, Jenna, and Bishop. He is preceded in death by his parents and brother.
A viewing is scheduled for Monday 12.30.19 1700-2100 and funeral Tuesday 12.31.19 at 0930 at Colonial Funeral Home, 625 Kittyhawk Rd Universal City, TX 78148 with internment to follow at Ft. Sam Houston National Cemetery. Geoff Smith will officiate the ceremony.
In lieu of flowers, please send donations to: Vitas Hospice at 8401 Datapoint Dr Suite 300 San Antonio, TX 78229
Condolences can be sent to www.colonialuniversal.com.
Published in Express-News on Dec. 22, 2019