San Antonio Express-News Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Porter Loring Mortuary North
2102 N. Loop 1604 East
San Antonio, TX 78232
(210) 495-8221
Visitation
Saturday, Mar. 16, 2019
10:00 AM
CHURCH OF JESUS CHRIST LATTER-DAY SAINTS
17151 JONES MALTSBERGER
View Map
Memorial service
Saturday, Mar. 16, 2019
11:00 AM
Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints
17151 Jones Maltsberger Road
San Antonio, TX
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Donetta Elliott
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Donetta Elliott


1923 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Donetta Elliott Obituary
July 29, 1923 - March 2, 2019
Donetta "Maggie" M.B. Elliott, 95, passed away on Saturday, March 2, 2019 in San Antonio, Texas. She was born on July 29, 1923 in Ammon, Idaho to Leonard and Ressa Ball. Maggie volunteered for over 30 years at Northeast Methodist Hospital. She was active in the Boy Scouts for over 25 years and was an honorary Eagle Scout. She enjoyed being a Bear Square Dancer and had a love for fishing. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Theodore Elliott; son, Michael Ross Newell and daughter, Patricia Ann Newell. Maggie is survived by her daughter, Donna Margaret Elford; and grandsons, Ross and Paul Vodden. The family will receive friends beginning at 10:00 a.m. Saturday, March 16, 2019, at The Church of Jesus Christ Latter-Day Saints.

MEMORIAL SERVICE
SATURDAY
MARCH 16, 2019
11:00 A.M.
THE CHURCH OF JESUS CHRIST LATTER-DAY SAINTS
17151 JONES MALTSBERGER

A private inurnment will take place at Fort Sam Houston National Cemetery at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Best Friends Animal Society www.bestfriends.org.

You are invited to sign
the Guestbook at
www.porterloring.com

Arrangements with
Published in Express-News on Mar. 12, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Porter Loring Mortuary North
Download Now