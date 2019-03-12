July 29, 1923 - March 2, 2019

Donetta "Maggie" M.B. Elliott, 95, passed away on Saturday, March 2, 2019 in San Antonio, Texas. She was born on July 29, 1923 in Ammon, Idaho to Leonard and Ressa Ball. Maggie volunteered for over 30 years at Northeast Methodist Hospital. She was active in the Boy Scouts for over 25 years and was an honorary Eagle Scout. She enjoyed being a Bear Square Dancer and had a love for fishing. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Theodore Elliott; son, Michael Ross Newell and daughter, Patricia Ann Newell. Maggie is survived by her daughter, Donna Margaret Elford; and grandsons, Ross and Paul Vodden. The family will receive friends beginning at 10:00 a.m. Saturday, March 16, 2019, at The Church of Jesus Christ Latter-Day Saints.



MEMORIAL SERVICE

SATURDAY

MARCH 16, 2019

11:00 A.M.

THE CHURCH OF JESUS CHRIST LATTER-DAY SAINTS

17151 JONES MALTSBERGER



A private inurnment will take place at Fort Sam Houston National Cemetery at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Best Friends Animal Society www.bestfriends.org.



You are invited to sign

the Guestbook at

www.porterloring.com



Arrangements with Published in Express-News on Mar. 12, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary