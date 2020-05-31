DONNA ALEJANDRA FRIXIONE FALKENBERG
1973 - 2020
Donna Alejandra Frixione Falkenberg, 46, of San Antonio, TX entered her eternal home in heaven on May 22, 2020. Donna was born to Donaldo Frixione and Lucrecia Sanchez Frixione on 11/7/1973 in her beloved Managua, Nicaragua. After civil war drove her family from Nicaragua in 1981, Donna and her family ultimately settled in San Antonio, TX where her vivacious and endearing personality won the hearts of anyone who knew her, as evidenced by numerous lifelong friends who will miss her dearly. In 1994, Donna met the love of her life with whom she raised three beautiful children. Her life's work and legacy will live on through them. The love she had for her family was second only to the love she had for her Abba Father in Heaven. Donna loved her Lord and Savior with all her heart, with all her soul, and with all her might. Her relationship with Him was profound and with that knowledge, our hearts rest and we rejoice that she is eternally in His presence. Donna is preceded in death by her father, Donaldo Frixione; and brother, Alejandro Frixione. She is survived by her beloved children, Giannina Sodano, Cristian Falkenberg, and Theodore Falkenberg; mother, Lucrecia Sanchez Frixione; brother, Ernesto Zuniga; sisters, Johanna Zuniga and Michelle Frixione; and numerous step-siblings, aunts, uncles and cousins. Her life will be celebrated with visitation on Sunday, May 31, 2020 from 4:00pm – 8:00pm at Porter Loring McCullough located at 1101 McCullough Ave, San Antonio, TX 78212. FUNERAL SERVICEMONDAY- JUNE 1, 202011:00 A.M.PORTER LORING CHAPEL Due to the current circumstances surrounding the COVID-19 virus, Donna 's funeral services will be live streamed via a link within her obituary page on porterloring.com. You are invited to signThe guestbook atwww.porterloring.comArrangements with


Published in Express-News on May 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
1
Service
11:00 PM
Porter Loring McCullough
Funeral services provided by
Porter Loring Mortuary
1101 McCullough
San Antonio, TX 78212
(210) 495-8221
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

May 30, 2020
I was her neighbor in Hidden Lake Apts. She was a light in the wilderness and a source where the Spirit of the Lord did shine. I loved her Spirit, her zest for life, her smile and the sparkle of joy in her eyes. She once told me that she hadn't met many people in the complex, but she felt safe seeing my light on at night and knowing I was there. She was a sweet friend that I will miss and will never forget.
Merlin Struble
Friend
May 30, 2020
I would like to extend my deepest sympathy to Donna' family .she will be greatly missed she was a ray of sunshine.
Virginia bell
Coworker
May 30, 2020
I love to see Donna's sport pictures by Facebook. She liked to share her photographs while she was running and how fast she does it. I am going to miss her positivism and enthusiasm. ... She motivated me to continue my workouts. ... I will miss her smile and optimism.
My sincere condolences to her mother Lucrecia, her brother and her sisters along with Donna's family.
Blessings to you, all.
Amen and amen.
Patricia Parton
May 29, 2020
There are no words to adequately express our sympathy and sorrow for the loss of Donna. She was always a source of joy at baseball games and was so proud of her Theodore. Our prayers are for you and your family. We hope you can find some comfort and healing in your loving memories of her.
Regina Roy
Family Friend
May 29, 2020
I was very lucky to have Donna in my team and got a chance to see what a great woman she was, and it was a joy to work with her. I will never forget the warmth of her smile brought to the office every day. Donna will leave a huge hole in all our lives. The office won't ever be the same without her. She had a tremendous impact on all who got to know her. I will be thinking of you and I will miss you dearly. I wanted to extend my deepest sympathies to her bereaved family and may the memories of Donna's wonderful personality and contributions are celebrated by all.
Celeste Zottich and family
Coworker
May 29, 2020
Our family is heartbroken. You were taken from us too soon. We are never going to forget you! We love you prima!
Jael Caballero
Family
May 29, 2020
Joe and Toni Murgo send their sincere and deep condolences to all of Donna's family and friends. She was an extraordinary person who touched our lives immensely and she has been in our thoughts and prayers every day. May God bless her beautiful soul.
Joe & Toni Murgo
Family Friend
May 29, 2020
My sweet baseball momma Rest Easy ❤
Michelle Battles
Friend
