Donna Alejandra Frixione Falkenberg, 46, of San Antonio, TX entered her eternal home in heaven on May 22, 2020. Donna was born to Donaldo Frixione and Lucrecia Sanchez Frixione on 11/7/1973 in her beloved Managua, Nicaragua. After civil war drove her family from Nicaragua in 1981, Donna and her family ultimately settled in San Antonio, TX where her vivacious and endearing personality won the hearts of anyone who knew her, as evidenced by numerous lifelong friends who will miss her dearly. In 1994, Donna met the love of her life with whom she raised three beautiful children. Her life's work and legacy will live on through them. The love she had for her family was second only to the love she had for her Abba Father in Heaven. Donna loved her Lord and Savior with all her heart, with all her soul, and with all her might. Her relationship with Him was profound and with that knowledge, our hearts rest and we rejoice that she is eternally in His presence. Donna is preceded in death by her father, Donaldo Frixione; and brother, Alejandro Frixione. She is survived by her beloved children, Giannina Sodano, Cristian Falkenberg, and Theodore Falkenberg; mother, Lucrecia Sanchez Frixione; brother, Ernesto Zuniga; sisters, Johanna Zuniga and Michelle Frixione; and numerous step-siblings, aunts, uncles and cousins. Her life will be celebrated with visitation on Sunday, May 31, 2020 from 4:00pm – 8:00pm at Porter Loring McCullough located at 1101 McCullough Ave, San Antonio, TX 78212. FUNERAL SERVICEMONDAY- JUNE 1, 202011:00 A.M.PORTER LORING CHAPEL Due to the current circumstances surrounding the COVID-19 virus, Donna 's funeral services will be live streamed via a link within her obituary page on porterloring.com.
Published in Express-News on May 31, 2020.