I was very lucky to have Donna in my team and got a chance to see what a great woman she was, and it was a joy to work with her. I will never forget the warmth of her smile brought to the office every day. Donna will leave a huge hole in all our lives. The office won't ever be the same without her. She had a tremendous impact on all who got to know her. I will be thinking of you and I will miss you dearly. I wanted to extend my deepest sympathies to her bereaved family and may the memories of Donna's wonderful personality and contributions are celebrated by all.

Celeste Zottich and family

Coworker