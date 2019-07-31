Home

POWERED BY

Services
Sunset Funeral Home
1701 Austin Highway
San Antonio, TX 78218
(210) 828-2811
Memorial service
Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019
5:00 PM
Sunset Funeral Home
1701 Austin Highway
San Antonio, TX 78218
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Donna Humphreys
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Donna Humphreys

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Donna Humphreys Obituary
July 26, 2019
Donna Humphreys , owner of Biff Buzby's Burgers in City of Live Oak, passed away on July 26, 2019 at the age of 72 in San Antonio, TX. She was born in Temple, TX to Marvin Alfred and Dorothy Nell Mickan. She is preceded in death by her parents, loving husband: Ron Humphreys and brother: James Mickan. She is survived by her daughter: Brandi Bogar (Danny); stepson: David Humphreys (Julia); grandchildren: Hunter Bogar, Nia Bogar; her bonus grandchildren: Miller Humphreys, Collier Humphreys; sister: Diane Schumann (Gus); sister-in-law: Iliana Mickan; father-in-law: Ewell Humphreys; brother-in-law: Johnny Paul Humphreys (Margaret): numerous cousins; nieces; nephews and friends.
Donna was a very proud independent woman who adored her family dearly. She was the proud owner and worker of Biff Buzby's Burgers where she gained many great guests/friends and a wonderful work family. Her grandson, Hunter, will carry on the Biff Buzby's Burger tradition. She was a movie buff, loved to garden, shop and knew how to throw a party. She was a loving mother, grandmother and friend who will be greatly missed.
A memorial Service will take place on Saturday, August 3, 2019, 5:00pm at Sunset Funeral Home, 1701 Austin Hwy, San Antonio, TX 78218.
Published in Express-News on July 31, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Donna's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Sunset Funeral Home
Download Now