July 26, 2019
Donna Humphreys , owner of Biff Buzby's Burgers in City of Live Oak, passed away on July 26, 2019 at the age of 72 in San Antonio, TX. She was born in Temple, TX to Marvin Alfred and Dorothy Nell Mickan. She is preceded in death by her parents, loving husband: Ron Humphreys and brother: James Mickan. She is survived by her daughter: Brandi Bogar (Danny); stepson: David Humphreys (Julia); grandchildren: Hunter Bogar, Nia Bogar; her bonus grandchildren: Miller Humphreys, Collier Humphreys; sister: Diane Schumann (Gus); sister-in-law: Iliana Mickan; father-in-law: Ewell Humphreys; brother-in-law: Johnny Paul Humphreys (Margaret): numerous cousins; nieces; nephews and friends.
Donna was a very proud independent woman who adored her family dearly. She was the proud owner and worker of Biff Buzby's Burgers where she gained many great guests/friends and a wonderful work family. Her grandson, Hunter, will carry on the Biff Buzby's Burger tradition. She was a movie buff, loved to garden, shop and knew how to throw a party. She was a loving mother, grandmother and friend who will be greatly missed.
A memorial Service will take place on Saturday, August 3, 2019, 5:00pm at Sunset Funeral Home, 1701 Austin Hwy, San Antonio, TX 78218.
Published in Express-News on July 31, 2019