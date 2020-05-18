Donna Lee Gohmert (nee Struble) was received into heavenly glory on Wednesday May 13th, 2020 from her residence at Kendall House in Boerne, Texas, having passed of natural causes at the age of 88. She was born to James Edward (Ted) Struble Jr. & Eva Lorena (nee Hay) Struble in Walnut Township, Pickaway County, Ohio on November 23rd, 1931. Following high school graduation in Logan, Ohio, she worked as an administrative secretary and bookkeeper for an accounting firm, and a buyer for F.R. Lazarus & Co. Department Store in downtown Columbus, Ohio. She married Lawton Cecil (Cec) Hedrick in 1969, and lived in Lancaster, Ohio; Guadalajara, Mexico; and Kerrville, Texas until the time of his passing. She married Lt. Col. Leon "Len" L. Gohmert, USAF Ret., in 1978 in San Antonio, Texas and has lived in Kerrville, San Antonio, or Boerne, Texas since. In her later years, she spent time enjoying life with her very close and special friend, Walter Nielsen, traveling to her favorite place, the Gulf Coast and watching her favorite TV program, the Wheel of Fortune. Her hobbies and passions included creating and growing beautiful yards and gardens with many "happy posies" and birds, making Texas-size hanging floral baskets, establishing water gardens with water features, and entertaining family and many friends. Donna Lee's creativity, love of nature, and sense of adventure helped her enjoy life and live it to its fullest. She believed that God designed us to have fun and find joy even while we work. Her joy-filled spirit and engaging "stories and jokes" made others around her feel welcome; she was most blessed laughing with them and enjoying their company! She was involved with many social groups, not limited to the San Antonio Christian Women's Club, San Antonio Red Hat Society, San Antonio Randolph Officers Wives Club, Newcomers of San Antonio, and various garden clubs. She was determined to achieve anything she put her mind to, prized organization, and cherished creating special moments in the lives of those she loved, especially her family. Donna Lee was predeceased by husbands Lawton "Cec" Hedrick and Len Gohmert, parents Ted & Lorena Struble, and older sister Janet Struble. Donna Lee is survived by Dale and Tertia Hedrick of Kittery, Maine and their son and daughter in-law Craig and Lindsay Hedrick of Bradenton, Florida. John and Peggy Hedrick of Boerne, Texas and their sons Jacob Hedrick of Shelby Township, Michigan and Zachary Hedrick of Bryan, Texas. Walter Neilson – Special friend, residing at Cibolo House Menger Springs in Boerne, Texas, and many dear friends she held close to her heart, including her faithful friend and prayer warrior, Pam Fields and devoted caregiver, Rocio Cavazos. The funeral service will be held Tuesday, May 19, 2020 at 10:00 AM at Sunset Funeral Home (Outside Pavilion) on Austin Highway, San Antonio, Texas, officiated by Rev. Rick Pfaff, and will be interred at Ft. Sam Houston National Cemetery. The service will be available thru live stream at SunsetFuneralHomeSA.com or at facebook.com/sunsetfuneral. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorials be made to Messiah Lutheran Church of Boerne, Texas or Fisher House Foundation. On behalf of Donna Lee, her family wishes to extend heartfelt gratitude and thanksgiving for the wonderful care and love provided over the past five years by the staff at Morningside at Menger Springs Independent Living, The Cibolo House, Kendall House Skilled Nursing & Rehabilitation Community, AA Care Services, Alamo Hospice of Boerne, and Vitas Hospice of San Antonio.
Published in Express-News on May 18, 2020.