Donna Marie Davis, 66, of San Antonio passed away on April 24, 2020.She was born January 23, 1954 in Bath, Maine to John and Betty McAllister. She spent her childhood with brothers Wayne, John, Shawn and sister Jeanie.She moved to Jacksonville Florida where she attended Nathan B. Forrest High School.She worked at Toyota for over 25 years. She moved to Houston, TX where she raised two children.She is survived by sons Richard Bradley Davis; John Cody Davis and daughter in law Katherine Davis; grandson John Conor Davis; siblings Wayne McAllister; John McAllister; Shawn McAllister and sister Jeanie McAllister.



