October 24, 1935 - May 18, 2019

Every now and then Heaven allows an angel to walk among us. Those angels share their kindness, compassion, and love and then the Lord calls them home. On May 18th, the Lord called Donna Marie Romero (nee Lee) home. She was born in Chicago, Ill. on October 24, 1935 to Catherine O'Loughlin and Francis Lee. After obtaining her R.N. from Mercy Hospital School of Nursing in Buffalo, NY, Donna would spend over 30 years as a nurse at CHRISTUS Santa Rosa Hospital. Donna is survived by her son, Stephen Romero, and her daughter-in-law, Shannyn Romero, as well as her grandchildren, Aidan Romero and Kathryn Romero, and many nieces and nephews. There will be a visitation on Wednesday, May 22nd at 6:30pm at Porter Loring Funeral Home on McCullough.

ROSARY

WEDNESDAY-

MAY 22, 2019

7:30 P.M.

PORTER LORING CHAPEL



MASS

SATURDAY- MAY 25, 2019

12:00 NOON

ST. PIUS X CATHOLIC CHURCH

3907 HARRY

WURZBACH RD .



Donna will be laid to rest in Lockport, NY next to her mom. In lieu of flowers, the family requests considering a donation to the Healthwell Foundation which provided medical financial assistance to Donna during her courageous fight. Donations can be made at healthwellfoundation.org.



