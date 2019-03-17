|
10/20/1944 - 3/12/2019
Donna Nadine Rich, age 74, of San Antonio went to be with the Lord on March 12, 2019. She was born in San Antonio, Texas on October 20, 1944. Donna was an avid bird lover and president of the AEBC Bird Club. She was a loving wife, mother, and grandmother who will be greatly missed.
Donna was preceded in death by her parents, Joe and Dorothy Gray, and her daughter-in-law, Angie Rich. She is survived by her husband of 52 years, Dan Rich; her children, Daniel Rich, Jr., Steven Rich (Tammy), Robert Rich (Sandra), and Cindy Breiten (David); step-daughter, Becki Jacquemotte (Bob); grandchildren, Cheyenne, Cierra, Bradon, Emily, Caitlyn, Makayla, Michelle, and Rachel; her siblings, Gary and Tommy Gray; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be held on Monday, March 18th from 6-8 pm at Sunset Funeral Home. The Funeral Service will be held on Tuesday, March 19th at 1:00 pm at Highland Park Lutheran Church; 705 Hammond Ave; San Antonio, TX 78210 with entombment to follow at Sunset Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations may be made to Highland Park Lutheran Church. The family would like to extend special thanks to Kindred IPU. Condolences may be offered at www.sunsetfuneralhomesa.
