Home

POWERED BY

Services
Sunset Funeral Home
1701 Austin Highway
San Antonio, TX 78218
(210) 828-2811
For more information about
Donna Rich
View Funeral Home Obituary
Visitation
Monday, Mar. 18, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Sunset Funeral Home
1701 Austin Highway
San Antonio, TX 78218
View Map
Funeral service
Tuesday, Mar. 19, 2019
1:00 PM
Highland Park Lutheran Church
705 Hammond Ave
San Antonio, TX
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Donna Rich
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Donna Nadine Rich


1944 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Donna Nadine Rich Obituary
10/20/1944 - 3/12/2019
Donna Nadine Rich, age 74, of San Antonio went to be with the Lord on March 12, 2019. She was born in San Antonio, Texas on October 20, 1944. Donna was an avid bird lover and president of the AEBC Bird Club. She was a loving wife, mother, and grandmother who will be greatly missed.

Donna was preceded in death by her parents, Joe and Dorothy Gray, and her daughter-in-law, Angie Rich. She is survived by her husband of 52 years, Dan Rich; her children, Daniel Rich, Jr., Steven Rich (Tammy), Robert Rich (Sandra), and Cindy Breiten (David); step-daughter, Becki Jacquemotte (Bob); grandchildren, Cheyenne, Cierra, Bradon, Emily, Caitlyn, Makayla, Michelle, and Rachel; her siblings, Gary and Tommy Gray; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Visitation will be held on Monday, March 18th from 6-8 pm at Sunset Funeral Home. The Funeral Service will be held on Tuesday, March 19th at 1:00 pm at Highland Park Lutheran Church; 705 Hammond Ave; San Antonio, TX 78210 with entombment to follow at Sunset Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations may be made to Highland Park Lutheran Church. The family would like to extend special thanks to Kindred IPU. Condolences may be offered at www.sunsetfuneralhomesa.
com.
Published in Express-News on Mar. 17, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Sunset Funeral Home
Download Now