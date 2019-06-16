|
August 29, 1923 - May 29, 2019
Donna Isabelle Wilson Duff Palmer, 95, passed away on Wednesday May 29, 2019 in San Antonio, Texas. She was born August 29, 1923 in Coraopolis, Pennsylvania. She was preceded in death by her husband the Rev Hubert C. Palmer, parents Boles James Duff and Mary Lotta Dillon Duff of Coraopolis, Pennsylvania, her two sisters, Dorothy Jean Buckmaster and Mary Catherine Wheeler. Hubert and Donna are survived by their two daughters, Timotha Eubanks Greer and her husband, Don and Robin Palmer Jones and her husband, Emory; 6 grandchildren, David Eubanks and his wife, Esmerelda, Kelly Eubanks and his wife, Jennifer, Shannon Eubanks and Kris, Cap Jones and his wife, Elizabeth, Elizabeth Huffman and her husband John, and Caetyn Jones and her Fiancé, Joshua; 6 great-grandchildren, Andrew Eubanks, Amanda Eubanks, Caroline Huffman, Andrew Huffman, Anna Huffman, and Jackson Stout.
MEMORIAL SERVICE
TUESDAY, JUNE 18, 2019
10:00 AM
ST. MARKS EPISCOPAL CHURCH
Rev. Matthew Wise and Rev. Ann Fraiser will officiate. Interment will follow at the Bishop Jones Center Columbarium.
