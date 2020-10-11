1/1
DONNA TRAUGOTT
1927 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share DONNA's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Donna Traugott, 93, of San Antonio, Texas, died Wednesday September 30, 2020.

She was born on May 30, 1927, in Scottsbluff, Nebraska, to parents, Arthur and Alice Hubbard.

As a young girl, her parents moved her and her older brother, Robert Hubbard, to Donna, Texas where her father found work during the depression. At the start of WWII, the family moved to San Antonio where Donna's father worked at Kelly Field as an aircraft mechanic.

Donna attended St. Mary's High School. After graduation, she worked at SW Bell while attending Our Lady of the Lake University. Donna met her future husband, James Traugott and they were married in 1948.

Donna is survived by her seven children, Robert, Mary, John, Paul, Thomas, Charles, and Joseph. She has ten grandchildren; thirteen great grandchildren; and one great-great grandchild.

She was a loving and devoted wife and mother. She loved reading, current events, sewing, and caring for animals. More than anything in the world she loved children and would shine when around them. She was devoted to her Christian beliefs, loved the Lord, and was faithful to his teachings.

She will be dearly missed.

SERVICE

WEDNESDAY,

OCTOBER 14, 2020

10:00 A.M.

PORTER LORING

NORTH CHAPEL

Interment will follow in San Fernando Cemetery II on Castroville Road.

You are invited to sign

the Guestbook at

www.porterloring.com

Arrangements with




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Express-News on Oct. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
14
Service
10:00 AM
Porter Loring Mortuary North
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Porter Loring Mortuary North
2102 N. Loop 1604 East
San Antonio, TX 78232
(210) 495-8221
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Porter Loring Mortuary North

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved