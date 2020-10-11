Donna Traugott, 93, of San Antonio, Texas, died Wednesday September 30, 2020.

She was born on May 30, 1927, in Scottsbluff, Nebraska, to parents, Arthur and Alice Hubbard.

As a young girl, her parents moved her and her older brother, Robert Hubbard, to Donna, Texas where her father found work during the depression. At the start of WWII, the family moved to San Antonio where Donna's father worked at Kelly Field as an aircraft mechanic.

Donna attended St. Mary's High School. After graduation, she worked at SW Bell while attending Our Lady of the Lake University. Donna met her future husband, James Traugott and they were married in 1948.

Donna is survived by her seven children, Robert, Mary, John, Paul, Thomas, Charles, and Joseph. She has ten grandchildren; thirteen great grandchildren; and one great-great grandchild.

She was a loving and devoted wife and mother. She loved reading, current events, sewing, and caring for animals. More than anything in the world she loved children and would shine when around them. She was devoted to her Christian beliefs, loved the Lord, and was faithful to his teachings.

She will be dearly missed.

SERVICE

WEDNESDAY,

OCTOBER 14, 2020

10:00 A.M.

PORTER LORING

NORTH CHAPEL

Interment will follow in San Fernando Cemetery II on Castroville Road.

