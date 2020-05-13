Donna Van Buren Woods passed away unexpectedly on the morning of Wednesday, May 6, 2020 at her home in Park City, Utah.Donna was born in San Antonio and at an early age demonstrated that she was bright, full of curiosity and very interested in arts, music, and entertainment. As a pre-teen, for two seasons she participated in plays at the San Pedro Playhouse. She took piano, guitar, and cello lessons and her love of music later led her to write and record music. She attended Highlands High School where she was in the Drama Club, National Honor Society, Student Council, Sigma Epsilon and was President of Brigade.After completing high school, she packed her belongings into every inch of her VW Beetle, and headed west to attend BYU in Provo, Utah. During her years at BYU, in addition to being an outstanding student, she was a member of the BYU Fencing Team, learned to develop her own film in photography class, and outside of school she did some skydiving. After graduating, she lived in Hawaii for almost two years which is where she learned that she loved working in the hospitality industry. Her love for the mountains led her to Park City where she began a life-long passion for the development of the community and to become a leading pioneer for women in business.Donna's professional accomplishments spanned decades and brought happiness to countless families vacationing in Park City. Throughout her career she founded Greater Park City Properties, ABC Reservations Central, Park City Sleigh Company, Balloon Affair, ABC Snowmobiles and Snow-cat Tours, in addition to many years serving as manager to various Park City condominiums and resort properties. Donna was appointed to multiple Boards which were instrumental in the planning and development of Park City and Summit County. She was a proud contributor and board member of the local NPR affiliate station, KPCW. Donna called Park City home for almost five decades and was active in various non-profit organizations such as Peace House and Utah Open Lands.Anyone who has spent much time in Park City has likely to at least heard of Donna Van Buren. As a result of her tireless efforts to ensure Park City remain the special place she fell in love with, Donna's legacy and contributions will be long-remembered.Donna's love of music, art, and travel took her to many places, including Italy where she and Fred were married in the Medici Castle in Florence. Her fun and lively spirit drew people to her. Nothing brought her more pleasure than serving as a gracious host surrounded by close friends and family, especially her infamous spaghetti dinners at Christmas time.Donna is survived by her loving husband, Fred Woods, her mother, Pearl Kalver, sister Karla Van Buren Fulton, her brother, Richard Van Buren, nephews Eric Van Buren and Karl Van Buren, sons, Colin Woods and Graham Woods, daughter, Hillary Woods, grandchildren Abigail Meikrantz, Brock Bills, Patrick Howe, Amira Woods, nieces Merideth Wilson, Allison Fulton, Alexis Czyzewski, and great niece Oline Strucksnes Van Buren. She is preceded in death by her father Douglas Van Buren.A virtual memorial service is being developed with a date to be determined. In lieu of flowers, the family asks for donations to be made to Peace House, Utah Open Lands, NPR station KPCW, or the charity of your choice.
Published in Express-News on May 13, 2020.