Porter Loring Mortuary
1101 McCullough
San Antonio, TX 78212
(210) 495-8221
Memorial service
Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2019
2:30 PM
MOUNT CALVARY LUTHERAN CHURCH
308 MOUNT CALVARY DRIVE
Donnell D. Morris


1928 - 2019
Donnell D. Morris Obituary
January 2, 1928 - July 14, 2019
Donnell D. Morris, age 91, passed away on Sunday, July 14, 2019, in San Antonio. On February 20, 1946, he enlisted in the Army in Alexandria, LA and served for 21 years as a Military Policeman in various overseas assignments. Donnell retired at Fort Sam Houston honorably with the rank of Master Sergeant. He was preceded in death by his infant son, Keith, and infant daughter, Adine. Donnell is survived by his wife of 66 years, Grace Stiles Morris; daughter, Colleen Julius (Randall); and grandchildren, Eric Julius and Carla Powell.

MEMORIAL SERVICE
TUESDAY, AUGUST 6, 2019
2:30 P.M.
MOUNT CALVARY LUTHERAN CHURCH
308 MOUNT CALVARY DRIVE

A private interment with Full Military Honors will be held in Fort Sam Houston National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Mount Calvary Lutheran Church.

Published in Express-News on Aug. 4, 2019
