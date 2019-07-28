|
Mrs. Dora Perez De Luna passed away on Sunday, July 21, 2019 at the age of 93. Dora was born in Conshohocken, PA to Modesto and Maria de la Luz Perez. She worked at Swift & Co. meat packaging for a short time until she met the love of her life, Enrique De Luna Sr. They raised a loving family and were married for 59 years until his death in 2010. She was preceded in death by her husband; parents; son, Jose Antonio; brother, Otto Perez; best friends: Mavis Rodarte, Frieda Weaver and Lucy Berban. She is survived by her sons and daughters: Henry (Elva), Jesse (Gloria), Ana Maria, Oralia (Ramon) Mendez; 10 grandchildren; 7 great grandchildren; sister, Lucy Montemayor; numerous nieces and nephews. The family would like to thank St. Mark Home Agency, the Bulverde Firefighters and all of the agencies and doctors who cared for her, especially Dr. M. Reza Mizani. Visitation will begin Tuesday, July 30th at 4:00 P.M. in The Angelus Chapel with a Rosary at 7:00 P.M. Funeral Mass will be offered Wednesday, July 31st at 9:00 A.M. at the Basilica of the National Shrine of the Little Flower. Interment will follow at Fort Sam Houston National Cemetery, reception to follow. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to the Basilica of the National Shrine of the Little Flower.
Published in Express-News on July 28, 2019