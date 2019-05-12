|
|
February 04, 1941 - May 02, 2019
Dorinda, age 78, passed away on May 2nd 2019, in Lubbock, Texas. She was born on February 4th, 1941 in Corpus Christi, Texas. She is preceded in death by her husband, Richard Stanush; parents, Robert Logan, Althea Sansom; brother, Bernard Logan. She is survived by her children, Steven (Sherill), Mark (Kerry), Melissa Triplett (Charley); grandchildren, S. Tyler (Britni), Hailey, Spencer, Braden Stanush, and Eryn Triplett; great grandchild, Rosalie Stanush; step-mother, Charlotte Logan; siblings, Michael, Robert Logan, Mary Louise Williams, Raymond Sansom, Laura Shrader, Kay Kelley; numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins. She will be deeply missed by all.
Visitation to take place at Porter Loring McCullough Monday, May 20th, 2019 at 5pm followed by the Rosary at 7pm.
FUNERAL MASS
TUESDAY,
MAY 21ST, 2019, 12:00 PM
ST. JEROME CATHOLIC CHURCH
7955 REAL RD
SAN ANTONIO, TEXAS 78263
Rev. Scott Janysek will officiate. Interment in Fort Sam Houston National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Jerome Catholic Church.
You are invited to sign
the Guestbook at
www.porterloring.com
Arrangements with
Published in Express-News on May 12, 2019