Born in East Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania to Mary and Joseph Lawrence and the older of two daughters, young Joan rode her bike and played with her younger sister Jean. On May 21st, 1955, Joan married Harry Geyer Jr. of San Antonio, Texas whom she called her "creampuff". Joan was a selfless, independent, and strong woman. She is survived by her husband, Harry Geyer Jr., her sister, Jean Leach (Wilburn), her children, Gwenn Scott (Dan Moore), William Geyer (Susie), Michelle Kinnison (Ronnie), Christopher Geyer (Kristy), 13 grandchildren, 9 great-grandchildren and many more family and friends. Services to be held at:Sunset Memorial Funeral HomeSan Antonio, TexasTuesday, May 5, 2020Visitation 11am-1pmService 1pmGraveside service to followIn lieu of flowers, family requests donations be made, in Joan's name, to:Athletic Center at St Jerome Catholic Church





