June 4, 1925 - July 3, 2019

Doris A. Eichholz Maloukis, 94, passed away Wednesday, July 3, 2019. She was born on a farm in Comfort, Texas to parents Emma Toepfer Eichholz and Max Eichholz. She moved to San Antonio in 1947 and worked at the National Bank of Commerce. She later married her childhood friend when he returned from the Korean War. Her husband of 65 years, Command Sgt. Major Themis J Maloukis, US Marines (Ret), her parents, one sister and four brothers preceded her in death. Doris is survived by one sister, Elizabeth Seidensticker of Comfort, and special nieces and nephews, Carolyn and David Spenrath, Charles and Brenda Seidensticker, Cynthia and Kenneth Rusch, Rosemarie Goetz and Peggy Driskell. The family will receive friends from 6:00 to 7:00 pm on Monday July 15, 2019 at Porter Loring on McCullough. ROSARY, MONDAY, JULY 15, 2019, 7:00 P.M., PORTER LORING CHAPEL. MASS, TUESDAY, JULY 16, 2019, 10:00 A.M. ST. ANTHONY DE PADUA CATHOLIC CHURCH, 102 LORENZ ROAD. Father Kevin Shanahan, will officiate. Interment will follow in Fort Sam Houston National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Comfort Heritage Foundation, PO Box 433, Comfort, Texas 78013 or the

You are invited to sign

The guestbook at

www.porterloring.com

Arrangements with Published in Express-News on July 14, 2019