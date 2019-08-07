Home

Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019
10:00 AM
Holy Spirit Catholic Church
Doris A. Jeanson Obituary
December 22, 1927 - July 10, 2019
Doris Anna Jeanson, born December 22, 1927 in Trevorton, PA to the late Thomas & Ida Konzal, passed away at her home in San Antonio, TX on Wednesday, July 10, 2019 at the age of 91. After completing business college, she moved to San Antonio and eventually began working as a legal secretary. She married Donald, a Chief Petty Officer in the U.S. Navy, in San Antonio in 1963 and moved to California where their five children were born. They moved back to San Antonio in 1971 where Doris devoted herself to raising her children. Doris was an exceptional cook and especially loved making delectable treats at Christmas. She was also a proficient seamstress and enjoyed creating costumes for her grandchildren. She endeared herself to all who knew her and will be profoundly missed. Doris was preceded in death by her husband of fifty years in 2014 and is survived by sons Steven, Timothy and Terence, daughters Deborah and Karen and five grandchildren. A funeral service will be held at Holy Spirit Catholic Church on Thursday, August 8, 2019 at 10:00AM.
Published in Express-News on Aug. 7, 2019
