Our Beloved Mother Doris A. Mims, age 66 was called home to be with the Lord on Thursday, October 10, 2019 in San Antonio, TX.
She was born in Gadsden, AL. Doris worked at HEB snacks for numerous years. She loved baking, going to the casino and spending time with family and friends. This year she went on her first cruise, which she enjoyed immensely.
She is survived by her daughter Sabrina L. Davis; Son Willie T. Davis Sr; brothers Johnny and Nathaniel Davis.
Doris was truly loved and will be greatly missed by her grandchildren, Natasha L. Davis, Willie T. Davis Jr. and William "Tre" Davis; great grandchildren, Nyasia Lynette Davis, Jazaria Lynette Davis, Jemari Rashad Davis and Nalaysia lanette Davis along with many longtime friends and loving relatives.
"I gave you my love, you gave me great happiness and I thank you each for the love you have shown. So, grieve me for a while if you must, I will always be in your hearts. When the time comes for you to come to heaven, I will greet you with a smile and a Welcome Home."
Love you,
Doris
Published in Express-News on Oct. 19, 2019