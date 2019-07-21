|
September 21, 1937 - July 16, 2019
Doris Ann Hill passed away on July 16, 2019 at the age of 81 in San Antonio, Texas. She was born on September 21, 1937 in Elizabethtown, Kentucky to Courtland William and Ruth (Stovall) Cox. She is survived by her husband Colonel (R) Bill Hill; sons Col (R) Bill Hill III (Kathleen), Col (R) David Hill (Gretchen); daughter Stephanie Trede; grandchildren CPT Will Hill IV (Marissa), Zachary Trede (Melissa),Court Hill (Jessica), Mary Anna Rutledge (Brandon), Marshall William Trede (Amanda), Samantha Hill, 1LT Caroline Hill, Tyler Hill and Alexis Hill; great grandchildren Annabelle Rose Trede and Savannah Mae Hill; brother Tom Cox (Danna) and Joy Angle (Bob) and numerous nieces and nephews. Funeral services will be held Monday, August 5, 2019 at 9:30 am at Colonial Funeral Home. Interment will follow at Fort Sam Houston National Cemetery. A reception will follow at the Fort Sam Houston Golf Course. In lieu of flowers please donate to UT Health San Antonio M.D. Anderson Cancer Center, 7979 Wurzbach Road, San Antonio, TX 78229 or the .
Published in Express-News on July 21, 2019