Home

POWERED BY

Services
Colonial Funeral Home
625 Kitty Hawk Road
Universal City, TX 78148
(210) 658-7037
Funeral
Monday, Aug. 5, 2019
9:30 AM
Colonial Funeral Home
625 Kitty Hawk Road
Universal City, TX 78148
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Doris Hill
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Doris Ann Hill


1937 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Doris Ann Hill Obituary
September 21, 1937 - July 16, 2019
Doris Ann Hill passed away on July 16, 2019 at the age of 81 in San Antonio, Texas. She was born on September 21, 1937 in Elizabethtown, Kentucky to Courtland William and Ruth (Stovall) Cox. She is survived by her husband Colonel (R) Bill Hill; sons Col (R) Bill Hill III (Kathleen), Col (R) David Hill (Gretchen); daughter Stephanie Trede; grandchildren CPT Will Hill IV (Marissa), Zachary Trede (Melissa),Court Hill (Jessica), Mary Anna Rutledge (Brandon), Marshall William Trede (Amanda), Samantha Hill, 1LT Caroline Hill, Tyler Hill and Alexis Hill; great grandchildren Annabelle Rose Trede and Savannah Mae Hill; brother Tom Cox (Danna) and Joy Angle (Bob) and numerous nieces and nephews. Funeral services will be held Monday, August 5, 2019 at 9:30 am at Colonial Funeral Home. Interment will follow at Fort Sam Houston National Cemetery. A reception will follow at the Fort Sam Houston Golf Course. In lieu of flowers please donate to UT Health San Antonio M.D. Anderson Cancer Center, 7979 Wurzbach Road, San Antonio, TX 78229 or the .

Please sign the guestbook at: www.colonialuniversal.com
Published in Express-News on July 21, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Colonial Funeral Home
Download Now