December 19, 1922 - April 28, 2019

Doris Zimmermann Conley Barr, age 96, went home to be with the Lord on April 28, 2019. The sixth of eleven children, she was born on December 19, 1922 in San Antonio, Texas to Edmund and Leonora Rihn Zimmermann. She attended Sacred Heart Grammar School and graduated from St. Mary's High School. She was employed by Nix Hospital as their first female Comptroller for many years. Her family will be forever grateful for her loving devotion and care of their mother. Doris was a devout Catholic and a long-time parishioner of Holy Spirit Catholic Church. She is preceded in death by Edward Barr, her beloved husband; parents, Edmund and Leonora Zimmermann; sisters, Irene Wright and Myrtle Jory Stopak; brothers Howard, Raymond, Leon, Joseph and William Zimmermann. Mrs. Barr is survived by her sister, Vivian Duffin and spouse Gail; brothers, James Zimmermann and deceased wife Nina, Owen Zimmermann and spouse Annette; stepsons, Paul Barr and spouse Ilene, and Ronald Barr; stepdaughters, Joan Harding and spouse Dan, Debbie Shoales and spouse Fred; numerous nieces, nephews, grandchildren, and great grandchildren.



Acting as pallbearers are Chris Seiler, George Wright, Raymond Zimmermann Jr., James Jory, Leon Zimmermann Jr., James Zimmermann Jr., Brianne McEwen, and Stephen Duffin.



The family wishes to thank her caregivers and Hospice for their loving care. The viewing is at 5 p.m. Tuesday, May 7 followed by mass at 6:30 p.m. at Holy Spirit Catholic Church, 8134 Blanco Road, San Antonio, Texas. The graveside service will be held at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, May 8, followed by the burial at Holy Cross Cemetery Chapel, 17501 Nacogdoches Rd., San Antonio, TX, 78266.



In lieu of flowers a memorial contribution can be made to Christus VNA Hospice and Palliative Care, 5253 Prue Rd., Suite 315C, San Antonio, Texas, 78240, Down Syndrome Association of Middle Tennessee (DSAMT) at www.somethingextra.org, Sunshine Cottage School for the Deaf, 603 East Hildebrand Avenue, San Antonio, Texas, 78212, or the .



