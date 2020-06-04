DORIS F. SEBERA
Doris F. Sebera a loving Wife, Mother and Grandmother passed away on Tuesday, June 2, 2020 in Round Rock where she was residing. She is preceded in death by her husband, Edward Sebera, Jr., her daughter, Brenda Sebera, her granddaughter, Samantha Sebera; her parents, Henry and Margaret Slaughter and her sister, Janice Smith. She is survived by her sons, Ed Sebera, III and his wife, Sharon and Steve Sebera and his wife, Sandra; daughter, Sharon Rutkowski and her husband, Hank; grandchildren, Jessica Provance and husband, Justin, Drew Riggs and Austin Sebera; great grandchildren, Noah Sebera, Conor Sebera and Kylie Provance; her sisters, Diana Shiller Lavender and her husband, Claude and Sally Conn and her husband, Ronnie; her brother, Charles Slaughter and his wife, Carolyn; and numerous nieces and nephews.SERVICESVisitation will be from 7:00 P.M. to 9:00 P.M. on Thursday, June 4, 2020 at Mission Park Funeral Chapels North, 3401 Cherry Ridge Drive, San Antonio. The Graveside Service will begin at 3:00 P.M. on Friday, June 5, 2020 at 3:00 P.M. at Mission Burial Park North, 20900 IH 10 West.


Published in Express-News on Jun. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
4
Visitation
07:00 - 09:00 PM
Mission Park Funeral Chapel - North
JUN
5
Graveside service
03:00 PM
Mission Burial Park North
Funeral services provided by
Mission Park Funeral Chapel - North
3401 Cherryridge
San Antonio, TX 78230
(210) 349-1414
