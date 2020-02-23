|
Doris J. Rogers (Jeanie), age 94, passed away on January 19, 2020 in San Antonio, TX.
She was born May 31, 1925 in Dallas, TX to Joe C. and Elsiee Williams.
She was preceded in death by her parents and her loving husband of 58 years, Lt. Col. George Oscar Rogers, USAF (Ret.).
Jeanie is survived by her brother, Joe Carroll Williams of Houston, two daughters Susan R. Denn, her husband Sonny Denn, Sally R. Fladger and her husband Monty Fladger; six grandchildren and spouses and ten great-grandchildren.
Jeanie graduated from Thomas Jefferson High School where she was a Lasso. She attended Tarleton State University in Stephenville and Trinity University in San Antonio.
After 30 years of Air Force life, Jeanie and George returned to San Antonio and opened La Maison Interior Services on Broadway. Jeanie renewed friendships with high school friends, met many new friends and thoroughly enjoyed new found business acquaintances for over 20 years.
Jeanie was always active while still being a wonderful mother. She was active with her daughters' Girl Scout Troops, served
in the Officer's Wives Club, the Windcrest Women's Club, and the Floribunda Garden Club. She and George were also active members of the Windcrest Lions Club, San Antonio Knife and Fork, and the Majestic Club.
The family would like to give special thanks to all the staff at Brookdale Alamo Heights and to Morayo Adebisi of Vitas Hospice for all their care and support. Also special thanks are given to Victor Sanchez and his family for their love and support over the years.
Graveside services will be held Friday, February 28, 2020 at 10:00am at Sunset Memorial Park on the Austin Highway.
Memorial Contributions may be made to Vitas Hospice, 8401 Datapoint, Suite 300, San Antonio, TX 78229.