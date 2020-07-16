Doris was born in Sharon, Pennsylvania on September 13, 1931, Doris Jane Rosenow completed her earthly journey on July 14, 2020. Graveside services for Dr. Rosenow will be held at 9 am Friday, July 17th, 2020, at Ft. Sam Houston National Cemetery, San Antonio, Texas. Dr. Rosenow, a 42 year resident of San Antonio, is survived by her husband of 62 years, Galen Rosenow, brothers, John and wife, Janine of Aiken, South Carolina and Jim and wife, Mary Ann of Temperance, Michigan. She is also survived by her daughters, Mary Gage and husband, Dennis and Gail Ponce and husband, Albert; as well as grandchildren, Bryan Gage and wife, Katie, and Brittany Gage as well as great-grandchildren, Granger and Webb. She is preceded in death by her parents, John and Mary Skertic. A proud veteran of the U.S. Air Force and Army National Guard, she pursued a career in nursing after graduating from St. Anthony de Padua School of Nursing in 1953. She was employed as a registered nurse in health care agencies across the United States and Germany. After two decades in the profession, she pursued higher education and attained a Bachelor of Arts degree from Incarnate Word College, San Antonio, Master of Science in Nursing from UT Health Science Center in San Antonio, Texas and a Doctor of Philosophy from the University of Texas at Austin. She began sharing her love of nursing by teaching at various Texas colleges including: Texas Tech Health Science Center, Odessa, Texas, Incarnate Word College, San Antonio, University of Texas Medical Branch, Galveston, Texas, Texas A&M International University in Corpus Christi and Laredo, Texas. Her achievements were numerous including scholarly articles published in nursing publications, grant reviewer for the National Institutes of Health, manuscript reviewer for the Journal of Nursing Scholarship, and member of various state and national professional health organizations. Dr. Rosenow taught into her early eighties, sharing her passion for the field of nursing and passing on her knowledge and expertise. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the Society of St. Vincent de Paul San Antonio.