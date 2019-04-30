Home

Doris L. Wengler

Doris L. Wengler Obituary
December 6,1938 - April 26, 2019
Doris L. Wengler entered eternal rest on April 26, 2019 at the age of 80 in San Antonio, TX. She was born December 6, 1938 in Yoakum, TX to Percy and Ethel Lee (Vann) Marek. Doris is preceded in death by her parents, Percy and Ethel Marek; daughter, Sandra Kay; grandson, Tim Edwards, Jr.; grandparents, Joe and Ella Marek; 1 uncle; and 2 aunts. She is survived by her loving husband of 52 years, Robert Wengler; children, Terry Jank (Liz McClung), Karen Ball, Sharon Edwards, Margaret Peggy Huber, and Leslie Louise Edgarson; 13 grandchildren; 8 great-grandchildren; siblings, Larry Marek (Dorothy), Victor Marek (Christa), Linda Esterak (Ken), Barbara Goodlett (Gary), and Donna Marek; numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives, and many friends. The family would like to express their appreciation to Vitas Hospice for all the loving care they gave. Visitation will begin at 4:00 p.m. on Wednesday, May 1, 2019 at Finch Funeral Chapel, La Vernia, TX, and the Rosary will be recited at 7:00 p.m. that same evening at the funeral home.
Funeral Mass
Thursday May 2, 2019 10a.m.
St. Ann Catholic Church
La Vernia, TX
Father Dennis Jarzombek will officiate the services. Interment will follow at Mount Olive Cemetery near Lone Oak. Online guestbook may be signed at
www.finchfuneralchapels.com
Published in Express-News on Apr. 30, 2019
Share memories or express condolences below.
