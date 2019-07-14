Home

Funeraria Del Angel Roy Akers
515 North Main Ave
San Antonio, TX 78205
(210) 226-7201
Doris Mae Fuentes

Doris Mae Fuentes Obituary

Doris Mae Fuentes, a loving wife to Eugene Sr., the best mom to Marie, Eugene Jr, and Jennifer, and an awesome sister to Mary, Tony, and Adam.


She worked hard to provide a good education for her three children and saw all three graduate from college. She was a fun loving lady, who spoke her mind with no filter. She taught Big Gene and Eugene Jr. how to be patient, compassionate and nurturing. She taught Marie and Jennifer how to be strong women, the joys of being nosy, and gifted them her infectious laughter. She joins Lupe, Albert, Lori and Vicente in the afterlife. They will be waiting for her with open arms.
The family will be receiving friends for a Memorial Service from 4 PM to 9 PM at Roy Akers Funeral Home - 515 N. Main Ave. 78205 - with a Rosary to be recited at 7 PM.
Published in Express-News on July 14, 2019
