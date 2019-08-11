|
|
July 20, 2019
Doris McHazlett Campa, 73, passed away peacefully on July 20th, surrounded by her loving family. Born in Eagle Pass, raised in San Antonio, she was the daughter of Charles and Severiana McHazlett.
Doris lived boldly, and loved bringing people together. With a generous heart, she was always looking out for family, friends, and colleagues who needed support.
The gatherings she hosted at her house, her beloved lake house, or downtown for New Year's, created indelible memories.
Doris worked for 25 years for the Texas Department of Health and Human Services and retired from UTSA. She created a small marketing business to connect non-profit groups to area hotels. She was a proud Helotes Chamber of Commerce member.
She is survived by her devoted husband of 55 years, John Campa; her loving children--John Campa, Charles Campa (fiancée Annette Andrade), and Eva Weber (husband Craig Weber); three precious grandchildren--Jonathan Campa, Cameron Weber, and Colton Weber; and numerous siblings and extended family members.
A memorial service will be held at Sunset Northwest Funeral Home at 6321 Bandera Rd., on August 19, 2019, at 10 a.m.
Published in Express-News on Aug. 11, 2019