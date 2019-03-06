|
October 30, 1927 - February 15, 2019
Dorman Alden Lewis was born in Lamoni, Iowa on Oct. 30, 1927 and passed Feb. 15, 2019 at the age of 91.
He graduated from Lamoni High School and joined the Army-Air Force. He was stationed in San Antonio where he met Carolyn Vyvyan Watson. They married and had three children. Married for 32 years, she passed in 1981. Dorman met Amelia Miller at church. They married and were husband and wife until her passing in 2012.
Dorman was a chiropractor and was very proud of his practice that spanned 57 years.
Dorman is survived by his sister Donna Gail Campbell, age 100; son Michael Alden Lewis; daughters Deborah Ann Phillips and Jane Marie Croom; 8 grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren.
Services will be at the gazebo at Sunset Funeral Home on 1701 Austin Hwy at 9:00 AM on Thursday, March 7, 2019.
