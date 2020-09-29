1/1
DOROTHEA CHITTIM OPPENHEIMER
1925 - 2020
Dorothea Chittim Oppenheimer (Dody) died Sunday, September 27, 2020 in San Antonio at the age of 95. She was born September 22, 1925 to Lieschen Guenther and Norvel J. Chittim.

Dody attended Saint Mary's Hall and Bennett Junior College. In 1952, she married Frederic Joske Oppenheimer. They were married for 52 years until Freddy's death in 2005. She was a life-long member of St. Mark's Episcopal Church. She enjoyed her time in many clubs and organizations including The Junior League of San Antonio, Alamo Heights-Terrell Hills Garden Club, Our Reading Club, The Battle Of Flowers, The Charity Ball, The Fenwick Club, The Forum, Timely Topics, The Pilon, Military Civilian and The Assembly.

Dody is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Lucille and Jim Travis, her three beloved grandchildren, James Houston Travis, Jr. and his wife Sarah, Frederic Joske Travis, and Joseph Hebert Travis, all of San Antonio and her great grandchildren, James Houston Travis, III and Charlotte Elizabeth Travis. She is also survived by her nieces Margarite Guggolz and husband, Tom, Elizabeth Jones of Dallas, and her nephew, Joe Parker, Jr. and his wife, Chrys of Uvalde.

"Mrs. O" was taken care of by her angels here on earth,

Claudia, Arturo, Edna, Laura,

Martha, and Lupe.

Due to Covid 19, services will be private. They will be live-streamed on Thursday, October 1, 2020, at 11:00 am, through the Porter Loring Website.

Those who desire may make memorial contributions to St. Mark's Episcopal Church, 315 E. Pecan Street, San Antonio, TX 78205, The McNay Art Museum, 6000 North New Braunfels Avenue, San Antonio, TX 78209 or a charity of your choice.

You are invited to sign

the Guestbook at

www.porterloring.com

Arrangements with




Published in Express-News on Sep. 29, 2020.
