November 21, 1917 - June 19, 2019
Dorothea Helmke, age 101, passed away on June 19, 2019 in San Antonio, Texas. She was born on November 21, 1917 in Cameron, Texas to D.J. and Christine Kubecka. Dorothea was a graduate of Cameron High School. She worked for the U.S. Government in Washington D.C. and later in San Antonio, TX until after the time of her marriage to Alonzo W. Helmke on April 2, 1956. Dorothea was active in volunteer work for Methodist Hospital and was awarded a Lifetime Achievement Award for her services as a Bluebird. Dorothea was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Alonzo W. Helmke; her parents; sister, Christine Kubecka; her brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Harry F. Helmke and Jane Helmke; and her sister-in-law, Joann Weslyn Kubecka. She is survived by her loving nephew, Harry F. Helmke II of Kingwood, TX; nieces, Elizabeth (Lisa) Helmke Vanderford of Stephenville, TX and Helen A. Helmke of Austonio, TX; her brother, Dennis Kubecka of Temple, TX, as well as numerous other family and lifelong friends. The family wishes to extend a special thanks to the caring staff at Homecare Assistance of San Antonio and to CompleteCare Home Health and Hospice along with Dr. Jose Ortiz and his staff for the wonderful care provided to our Aunt Dorothea during her last moments we had with her.

A visitation will be held on Wednesday, June 26, 2019 from 6:30pm to 8:00pm at Porter Loring Mortuary on McCullough.

INTERMENT WILL FOLLOW AT ST. MONICA'S CATHOLIC CEMETERY

In lieu of flowers, memorials can be to the Bluebirds at Main Methodist Hospital in San Antonio in the medical center.

Published in Express-News on June 23, 2019
