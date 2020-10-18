After aging gracefully for many years, Dorothy finally fell victim to dementia these last few years and went to be with Jesus on October 14, 2020. She was born in Greensboro, North Carolina on July 1, 1933. Shortly after high school, Dorothy married James, "Jim" Carroll Kirkman on November 29, 1953. They moved to Texas, and Jim served in the United States Air Force. After the Air Force, Jim earned a degree in English and served as a minister in Baptist churches in several Texas cities. Dorothy volunteered at the churches, and her biggest impact was felt when she mentored teenage girls. She held many part-time jobs such as selling wigs, priding herself in making the wigs look realistic for those that were ill. She was a teacher's aid in the Special Education classes at a local elementary school. Then in 1975, Jim acquired Worth Hydrochem of Houston, and Dorothy became the office manager/bookkeeper by default. She continued to run Worth Hydrochem while Jim founded Wayne Enterprises, Inc in 1981. Throughout their years together, Jim and Dorothy were loving and generous to all those who even briefly crossed their paths. They were adored as Grandpa and Mimi by more than just their own grandsons. After almost 59 years of marriage, Jim preceded Dorothy in death after battling Alzheimer's for several years on October 22, 2012, and Dorothy moved to San Antonio in 2017. After Jim's passing, Dorothy continued to touch many lives through her beautiful smile, boisterous laugh, dancing feet and generous spirit that surpassed all others. Dorothy's loving spirit was mostly felt by her grandsons whom she treasured greatly and her great grandchildren who brought a smile to her face even on her toughest latter days. Dorothy, Bootsie, Mimi is survived by her daughter Denise Howard and her husband Ronnie, daughter Karen Talamas and her husband Patrick, grandson Ronnie Howard II and his wife Kerry, grandson Jon Andrews and his wife Lyndsay, grandson Cutter Howard and his wife Jean Marie, grandson Tanner Talamas, grandson Logan Talamas and his wife Caitlan, grandson Levi Talamas, and great grandchildren Jack, Tate, Reed, Collins, Paisley, Milam, Wells, Hazel and Baker. Dorothy's family would like to extend profound thanks to Ginger Campbell who lovingly cared for Dorothy throughout the last three years including this extremely difficult last year. We extend an additional profound thanks to Janice Garrett who became Dorothy's live in caregiver this last year. Janice worked tirelessly days and nights with abounding patience and love. Dorothy loved others well, and she will be greatly missed by her family and all those she touched throughout the years. The ripples of her impact will go on and on for generations. A visitation with the family and viewing will be held on Saturday October 24, 2020 from 10am to 11:30am at Mission Park Funeral 3401 Cherry Ridge Dr. San Antonio, TX 78230. A graveside service will be held at 1:30pm on Saturday October 24, 2020 at San Jose Burial Park 8235 Mission Rd San Antonio, TX 78214. In lieu of flowers, please send a donation honoring her memory to The Salvation Army, www.salvationarmyusa.org, Please reference ktalamas@yahoo.com on the donation page.