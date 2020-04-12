|
Dorothy Alma Pegg Eckert passed away peacefully into the hands of her Lord on Friday, April 3, 2020. She was in her 95th year. Dorothy was born on August 26, 1925 to Delbert Charles and Alma Marie (Nee-Frees) Pegg in San Antonio. Her family relocated to the Von Army area where she spent her childhood years growing up during the Great Depression.
Dorothy graduated from Somerset High School in 1941, after which she completed business school in San Antonio and was employed by an insurance company. She also served as a volunteer Red Cross nurse's assistant during World War II. The war was very personal to her as her two brothers, cousins and future husband were serving in the military.
Dorothy and Albert L. Eckert were married in May 31, 1947 and moved shortly after to San Antonio. Together, they added three members to the Baby Boom generation: sons, Larry and Reagan and daughter, Marla. Dorothy dedicated herself to raising her family. She truly loved being a mom and throughout her life she fondly said, "raising my kids was the best part of my life."
After her children were raised, Dorothy had the opportunity to pursue different hobbies and participate in her various clubs with which she was associated. It was here that she was able to combine her love of history and her leadership skills. Dorothy held various officer positions within the Daughters of the Republic of Texas (DRT) and the Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR).
Dorothy often said that she was born with wanderlust and it was during this time in her life that she was also able to pursue her love of travel. She loved traveling to new places, meeting new people and learning new things. After her husband died in 1992, Dorothy continued to travel with her children and cherished the memories that they made throughout their many adventures.
Dorothy was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and quintessential Texan. She was steeled by her pioneer forefathers and the times she lived. She is survived by her son Larry, his wife Joy and their daughter Anna; her son Reagan, his wife Sandra and their son Reagan; and her daughter Marla. Dorothy was deeply loved and will be dearly missed.
Published in Express-News on Apr. 12, 2020