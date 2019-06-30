Home

Mission Park Funeral Chapel - South
1700 SE Military Drive
San Antonio, TX 78214
(210) 924-4242
Visitation
Monday, Jul. 1, 2019
5:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Mission Park Funeral Chapel - South
1700 SE Military Drive
San Antonio, TX 78214
Rosary
Monday, Jul. 1, 2019
7:00 PM
Mission Park Funeral Chapel - South
1700 SE Military Drive
San Antonio, TX 78214
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Jul. 2, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Gerard Catholic Church
1523 Iowa Street
San Antonio, TX
Dorothy Annette Cowling


1935 - 2019
December 19, 1935 - June 9, 2019
Dorothy Annette Cowling, 83, of San Antonio, Texas, died peacefully at her home on Sunday, June 9, 2019. Born December 19, 1935, in San Antonio, she joins her parents Frances R. and Adelaide Dury, her loving husband of 63 years, Don Mike Cowling and daughter, Melanie K. Garcia.
She is survived by her daughter, Dorothy Kowalik (Lester); son, Mike D. Cowling Jr.; sister, Barbara Daniels (Danny); grandchildren, Tracie Garcia (Carlos), Kimberly Rodriguez (Chad), Crystal Kowalik; great grandchildren, Rory Rodriguez and Lourdes Garcia.

A loving wife, mother, and homemaker, Dorothy adored her family and spent most of her life caring for those around her. She loved holidays and family get-togethers; any chance to spend time with her family was important to her. She would spend hours cooking and preparing for her guests. "Nanny", as she was called by her family, was a kind, sweet-soul, with a great sense of humor. She enjoyed traveling, cooking, sewing, gardening and being part of the Bunco Beauties. Her great-grandchildren were the light of her life. The family would like to thank all those who sat with her or visited her in her last days. We were all blessed by her grace and dignity both in life and finally in death.

Visitation will be Monday, July 1st from 5:00 P.M. - 9:00 P.M. with a Rosary at 7:00 P.M at Mission Park Funeral Chapels South. Funeral Mass will be Tuesday, July 2nd at 10:00 A.M. at St. Gerard Catholic Church located at 1523 Iowa Street San Antonio, Texas 78203 with interment to follow at Mission Burial Park South.
Published in Express-News on June 30, 2019
