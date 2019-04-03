|
|
April 30, 1922 - March 30, 2019
Dorothy Eva Vasquez passed away in San Antonio on March 30, 2019. She was born April 30, 1922, in Flint, Michigan to George and Eva Shirkey. She graduated from Au Gres High School in 1940. She was married to Prajedes (Rex) Vasquez on January 12, 1943 in San Luis Obispo, California prior to his deployment to the Aleutian Islands during WWII. They lived in Essexville, Michigan before moving to San Antonio in 1954. She is preceded in death by her husband; parents; sisters Irene Giles (Bill), Joann Dufort (Dennis); Brother, George Shirkey (Pat); Brother-in-Law, Lyle Goheen, Son-in-Law, Jack Smith, Great-Great -Granddaughter, Mary Grace Smith. She is survived by her daughter, Judith Ann Smith; son, Gary Joseph Vasquez (Gloria); Grandchildren, Jason Smith (Kimberly), Jeremy Smith (Melissa), Justin Smith (Jayna) George Vasquez (Mary), Gina Orosco; 12 Great-Grandchildren and 7 Great-Great Grandchildren; sisters, Marcia Beardsley (Richard); Gerry Goheen, Donna Nowak (Vic); numerous nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be April 4, 2019 from 5:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. at Roy Akers. The funeral procession will depart at 9:30 a.m. on April 5, 2019 for a 10:00 a.m. Funeral Mass at Basilica of the Little Flower Catholic Church with interment to follow at Mission Burial Park South. The family would like to thank the nurses and staff at the Atrium.
Published in Express-News on Apr. 3, 2019