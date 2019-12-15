|
Dorothy's remarkable life began April 22, 1922 in Beaumont, TX to Ralph and Lillian Fickes. The family relocated to San Antonio, where she graduated from Breckenridge HS. Dorothy's first marriage saw the arrival of a daughter, and second marriage to Glen A. Martin, lasting 52 years, brought two sons.
Dorothy and Glen shared many adventures traveling extensively. An accomplished sportswoman, Dorothy received many awards including a Wingshooting World Championship & San Antonio's Sportswoman of the Year 1965. She and Glen sponsored the San Antonio Symphony & Opera hosting numerous world famous performers. Dorothy was a talented artist who created and gifted amazing works of art throughout her lifetime.
Dorothy was a fun-loving spirited woman with a quick wit, and wicked sense of humor who will be deeply missed. Dorothy is survived by her daughter, Dale Martin, granddaughter Darcie Payne and Brandon, great granddaughter Dawn McCastor and sons Steve Glen Martin & Charles Ralph Martin.
Memorial to be held at St. Mark's Episcopal Church, 10am Monday 12/16/2019.
Gifts can be made to Friends of Becoming an Outdoor Woman, Texas Parks & Wildlife P.O. Box 21, Brandon, TX 76628.
Published in Express-News on Dec. 15, 2019