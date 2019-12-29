|
Dorothy Compton Fortner, devoted Christian, wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and generous friend passed to her eternal home on Saturday, December 21, 2019 at the age of 89.
She was born March 19, 1930 in Troy, Oklahoma to Laura Matthews Compton and James Frank Compton. She was known and loved as Dorothy, Mom, and, most endeared, as our "Grannie Girl."
She was proceeded in death by her husband of 63 years, J.W. (PopPop) Fortner, as well as her parents and her six older siblings.
In 1955, Dorothy and J.W. made their home in San Antonio. Here they raised their children, Jan and Kent, succeeded in their careers, and worshipped at Trinity Baptist Church. Dorothy retired from Southwestern Bell in 1983 as Director of Sales to begin her full-time devotion to her family and her church. In 2003, Dorothy joined the Fellowship of San Antonio where she worshipped weekly.
Dorothy served as the Six-Year-Old Sunday School Department Superintendent at Trinity Baptist Church for over 28 years and she was a member of the Trinity Women's Auxiliary. She was a mentor for five years at Northwood Elementary School.
After retirement, Dorothy excelled as Grannie Girl for her five grandchildren. Her sewing room was converted to care for them and, as each child grew, she picked them up from school. They would all return to her home for snacks, homework, books, play time in the backyard or quiet time with Grannie Girl. On most Thursday afternoons, PopPop would join them for outings after school.
Dorothy and J.W. attended any event their grandchildren performed in or participated in from sports, to class musicals, graduations, festivals, and PTA events.
Dorothy was an excellent seamstress who sewed and altered for all of her family with great joy.
Dorothy loved playing the piano each day. She loved her boogie jazz, Oscar winning songs, the Ada High School fight song, "Clair de Lune," and her hymns. When she went into the hospital without a piano, she continued to sing all of her favorite tunes and hymns until her passing.
Dorothy and J.W. enjoyed traveling to many amazing places over the years. She remained close to friends from Ada High School and would travel to reunions even as her Ada High School group grew small. Neighbors, lifelong Christian friends,
the friends of her children and grandchildren have referred to Dorothy as a special, highly-treasured friend; a strong spirit in any group; she was loved by many for many years; she was a true Christian; she will be remembered as a kind, beautiful lady full of love, strong faith, and grace; and, finally, heaven just gets better and better, loved your Grannie Girl as she was always an encourager, always smiling, always showing us God's grace, oh how she will be missed.
In 1996, Dorothy and J.W. moved to their third and final home in San Antonio. Once again, making new friends, assisting neighbors, and sharing their home with others. They hosted their Power Source dinners and book study group with friends from TBC for over 20 years. Often their neighbor's children would come to their home if they forgot their key or just want to visit with Dorothy and J.W. late in the afternoon. On those days, when keys where forgotten, these young people would have a snack, do homework, and nap on the couch in their den. These children, now adults, still visit Dorothy on holidays when they come to town.
The birth of her four great-grandchildren bought new joy to Dorothy's open nest. Grannie Girl was over the moon as each great-grandchild arrived.
Dorothy is survived by her two children. Daughter, Jan Fortner Cohen and husband, Allen Cohen, and son, Kent Fortner and wife, Beverly Fortner. Her grandchildren: Stephen Monroe and wife, Michelle Monroe, Jay Cohen and wife, Amanda Cohen, Matt Fortner and wife, Ashley Fortner, Allison Cohen, and Clay Fortner. Her treasured great-grandchildren are Abby, Noah, Wyatt, and Delilah.
Her memorial service will be held on Saturday, January 4, 2020 at 11:00 AM at The Fellowship San Antonio, 23755 Canyon Golf Rd., San Antonio, TX 78258.
Memorials may be made to The Fellowship of San Antonio or the .You are invited to sign the Guestbook atwww.porterloring.com
