June 21, 1933 - September 21, 2019
Dorothy "Joan" Frank, age 86, passed away on Saturday, September 21, 2019i n San Antonio. She was born on June 21, 1933 to parents, William and Dorothy Gorden. Joan was a teacher and counselor for over 30 years working in the Edgewood School District in San Antonio and the Port Aransas School District. She was a member of Holy Trinity Catholic Church in San Antonio and Saint Joseph Catholic Church in Port Aransas. She was preceded in death by, husband, Emmanuel Walter "E.W" Frank, Jr. Steps-sons, Skipper and Mike Frank. Joan is survived by daughter, Beth Johnson (Steve), son, John Toudouze (Brenda), son, Gorden Toudouze, step-daughter, Tudie Frank Johnson (Al), step-daughter, Tracy Frank, daughter-in-law, Patricia Spells, 5 grandchildren, Dusty Frank (Amanda), Shannon Dodson (Erik), Rochelle Mitchell (Chad), Michael Toudouze (Jeni), Kelsey Cunningham (David) and 9 great-grandchildren.
ROSARY
THURSDAY, SEPTEMBER 26, 2019 9:30 AM MASS TO FOLLOW AT 10:00 AM
HOLY TRINITY CATHOLIC CHURCH
20523 HUEBNER RD.
Father Mike English will officiate. Interment in Sunset Memorial Park.
