1933 - 2019
Dorothy Frank Obituary
June 21, 1933 - September 21, 2019
Dorothy "Joan" Frank, age 86, passed away on Saturday, September 21, 2019i n San Antonio. She was born on June 21, 1933 to parents, William and Dorothy Gorden. Joan was a teacher and counselor for over 30 years working in the Edgewood School District in San Antonio and the Port Aransas School District. She was a member of Holy Trinity Catholic Church in San Antonio and Saint Joseph Catholic Church in Port Aransas. She was preceded in death by, husband, Emmanuel Walter "E.W" Frank, Jr. Steps-sons, Skipper and Mike Frank. Joan is survived by daughter, Beth Johnson (Steve), son, John Toudouze (Brenda), son, Gorden Toudouze, step-daughter, Tudie Frank Johnson (Al), step-daughter, Tracy Frank, daughter-in-law, Patricia Spells, 5 grandchildren, Dusty Frank (Amanda), Shannon Dodson (Erik), Rochelle Mitchell (Chad), Michael Toudouze (Jeni), Kelsey Cunningham (David) and 9 great-grandchildren.
ROSARY
THURSDAY, SEPTEMBER 26, 2019 9:30 AM MASS TO FOLLOW AT 10:00 AM
HOLY TRINITY CATHOLIC CHURCH
20523 HUEBNER RD.
Father Mike English will officiate. Interment in Sunset Memorial Park.
You are invited to sign
the Guestbook at
www.porterloring.com
Arrangements with
Published in Express-News on Sept. 24, 2019
